Mets' Richard Lovelady: Joining Mets on MLB deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets signed Lovelady to a one-year contract Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lovelady opted out of his minor-league contract with the Twins last week and now joins the Mets' big-league roster. The lefty reliever allowed four runs over 1.2 innings earlier this season with the Blue Jays but collected a 1.31 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings with Triple-A St. Paul.
