Porcello (1-3) allowed four runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Phillies.

Porcello has struggled to keep the basepaths clear to begin the season, and he couldn't keep the Phillies' bats in check as he picked up his second straight loss. The right-hander saw his ERA spike in 2019 during his final season in Boston, and the rate has continued to rise to begin the 2020 season as he carries a 5.76 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 25 innings this year. He'll look to return to the win column at home Friday against the Yankees.