Porcello allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Porcello let up two runs over his five innings, he appeared to be in good shape when he left the game as the Mets held a 4-2 lead. The team scored three more runs in the sixth inning, but the bullpen imploded in the seventh inning, which forced Porcello to settle for a no-decision. The right-hander was coming off three consecutive losses and now carries a 6.00 ERA over 33 innings this season. He'll attempt to return to the win column at home Friday against the Phillies.