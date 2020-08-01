Porcello allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings in Friday's loss to Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.

Porcello posted a career-worst 5.52 ERA with the Red Sox last season and hasn't been able to stifle run production in either of his first two starts of this season. The right-hander was slightly more effective Friday and was able to finish with a no-decision in the high-scoring contest. The 31-year-old will attempt to turn things around on the road Wednesday against the Nationals.