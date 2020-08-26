Porcello (1-4) took the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins after allowing four runs on five hits over three innings. He had four strikeouts and zero walks.

The 31-year-old's outing was interrupted by a rain delay, but he may not have pitched much longer regardless given how the first three innings transpired. Porcello has a 6.43 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB through 28 innings, and he could start Sunday against the Yankees, depending how the Mets organized the rotation coming out of the twin bill.