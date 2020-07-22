Porcello didn't make his scheduled intrasquad start Wednesday for an undisclosed reason, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Porcello was slated to start in Wednesday's game as his final tune-up before the regular season, but he didn't take the mound to begin the matchup, with Hunter Strickland starting in his place. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old will miss any time to begin the season. If healthy, Porcello is slated to occupy the No. 3 spot in the Mets' rotation after recording a 5.52 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 32 starts with the Red Sox last year.