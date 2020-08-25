Porcello is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
He will be starting with several days of extra rest following the Mets' COVID-19 postponements. Porcello will get two starts this week, also taking the mound Sunday against the Yankees.
