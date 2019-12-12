Play

Mets' Rick Porcello: Lands with Mets

Porcello signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old joins a crowded rotation for the Mets, but Porcello and newly-acquired Michael Wacha could help fill the void left by Zack Wheeler. Porcello struggled in 2019, posting a 5.53 ERA with just 143 strikeouts over 174.1 innings.

