Mets' Rick Porcello: Lands with Mets
Porcello signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old joins a crowded rotation for the Mets, but Porcello and newly-acquired Michael Wacha could help fill the void left by Zack Wheeler. Porcello struggled in 2019, posting a 5.53 ERA with just 143 strikeouts over 174.1 innings.
