Porcello didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The 32-year-old needed exactly 100 pitches (65 strikes) to deliver his third quality start of the season, but he exited the game with the score tied 2-2 and had to watch as Jared Hughes gave the game away in the seventh and eighth. Porcello has done an excellent job of keeping the ball down and in the park this year -- his 0.46 HR/9 would be a career low -- but a .366 BABIP has saddled him with a 5.54 ERA that's almost double his 2.95 FIP. He'll look for better luck in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Orioles.