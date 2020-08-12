Porcello (1-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets fell 2-1 to the Nationals, giving up two runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander came through with his second straight quality start, but Porcello still wound up on the wrong end of the decision as the Mets' bats couldn't break through against Max Scherzer. Despite his recent success, Porcello's 5.68 ERA and 1.63 WHIP are still stained by his ugly initial outings, but he'll look to keep rolling in his next start Sunday in Philadelphia.