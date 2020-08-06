Porcello (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals after allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

The veteran right-hander struggled through his first two starts with 11 runs (nine earned), 12 hits and six walks given up over only six innings, but he was able to stymie Washington on Wednesday. A single and a double resulted in a run during the opening frame, but Porcello allowed only three singles over the following six innings. He'll carry a 6.92 ERA and 1.77 WHIP into his next start, which lines up for Tuesday versus the Nationals.