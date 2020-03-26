Porcello seems assured of a spot in the Mets' rotation with Noah Syndergaard lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

The right-hander was competing with Steven Matz and Michael Wacha for the final two slots, but all three should now begin the season in the rotation. For his part, Porcello was not likely to be the odd man out anyway after posting a 2.53 ERA and 8:1 K:BB through 10.2 innings this spring.