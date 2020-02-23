Porcello gave up a run on two hits and two stolen bases while striking out one in an inning of work Saturday against the Marlins, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.

The right-hander fit right in with his new club in his first Grapefruit League action -- the Mets led all of MLB in steals allowed at 139, 40 more than the second-place Angels. "I saw it today, the running game, they don't really steal bases that much in the American League and you get out there and first pitch with a runner on first and he's gone," Porcello said after the game. "I will start paying attention to that more and be prepared for a little bit of change in the style of play, but the main focus is building that foundation with that delivery and go from there." He threw only 17 pitches and felt like he could have worked another inning, but the Mets elected to hold him back this early in camp. Despite signing a one-year, $10 million contract in the offseason, Porcello isn't necessarily guaranteed one of the final spots in the rotation, but he headed into the spring with a leg up on Michael Wacha for a starting role.