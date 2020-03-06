Mets' Rick Porcello: Sharp in Thursday's start
Porcello gave up two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings while striking out four in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The veteran right-hander has looked good through the early part of the spring, posting a 1.50 ERA and 7:1 K:BB through his first six innings. Despite his rough 2019 campaign with the Red Sox, Porcello remains a favorite to break camp in one of the final two spots in the Mets' rotation.
