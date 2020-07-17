Porcello was named the starter for Saturday's exhibition matchup with the Yankees, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The veteran right-hander has a stable spot in the rotation and will take the mound for the Mets' first exhibition contest. Porcello won the AL Cy Young in 2016 but has a 4.79 ERA over the past three seasons, including a career-worst 5.52 ERA in 2019. He'll look to regain his younger for this season and had a strong showing in the spring with three runs allowed over 10.2 innings.