Porcello (0-1) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks over two-plus innings Sunday versus the Braves. He took the loss and struck out just one batter.

Porcello's Mets debut got off to a rough start, as he allowed RBI singles to Matt Adams and Dansby Swanson in the first inning. The veteran right-hander then failed to record an out in the third before he was replaced by Corey Oswalt on the mound. Porcello posted a career-worst 5.52 ERA last year, his last of five seasons with the Red Sox, and he's off to a similarly poor beginning with his new team. The 31-year-old is expected to start Friday's rematch in Atlanta.