Porcello (1-7) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, giving up five runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over three innings as the Mets fell 5-3. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander has had a miserable season in New York, posting a career-worst 5.64 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 59 innings with a 54:15 K:BB. Given that he was only on a one-year contract, it seems unlikely he'll be back with the Mets in 2021.