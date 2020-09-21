Porcello (1-6) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against Atlanta.

Porcello had one of his best starts of the year Sunday as he logged a season-high 10 strikeouts and only allowed a single run in the sixth inning. However, the Mets didn't provide any run support, and the bullpen struggled late in the contest. The 31-year-old now has a 5.46 ERA and 51:14 K:BB over 56 innings this year. His final start of the regular season should come on the road Friday against the Nationals.