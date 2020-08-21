Porcello won't start this weekend against the Yankees as the series was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Porcello was set to start Friday before that game was postponed following two positive tests from the Mets, and the league has now pushed back all three games of the series. The Mets next scheduled game is Tuesday against the Marlins, but the team could adjust its starting rotation coming out of an off weekend.