Whalen signed with the Mets as a non-roster invitee Monday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

Whalen announced his retirement prior to last season due to his battle with anxiety and depression, but his time away from the game will end up being temporary. In 36 career big-league innings, the 25-year-old owns a 5.75 ERA.

