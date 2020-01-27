Mets' Rob Whalen: Joins Mets on minors deal
Whalen signed with the Mets as a non-roster invitee Monday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.
Whalen announced his retirement prior to last season due to his battle with anxiety and depression, but his time away from the game will end up being temporary. In 36 career big-league innings, the 25-year-old owns a 5.75 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...
-
Starting Pitcher Preview: Better days
There just aren't enough aces to go around, so the draft prices keep rising for Fantasy managers,...
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...