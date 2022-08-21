The Mets optioned Zastryzny to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Zastryzny's contract was selected from Triple-A ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Phillies. He appeared out of the bullpen in the 4-1 loss in the nightcap, allowing an earned run over one inning in his Mets debut. Though he'll retain a spot on the 40-man roster for now, Zastryzny was sent back to the minors to clear a spot in the bullpen for Nate Fisher, whose contract was selected from Triple-A ahead of Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia.