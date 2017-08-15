Mets' Robert Gsellman: Activated, to join rotation Wednesday
Gsellman (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL and will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Seth Lugo was placed on the 10-day DL with a shoulder impingement, so Gsellman essentially switches spots with him, and should stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future. Gsellman posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 12.1 innings across four rehab starts. His 6.16 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 76 innings in the big leagues prior to his injury make him an extremely risky fantasy option.
