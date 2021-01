Gsellman (ribs) and the Mets avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $1.3 million deal, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Gsellman will get just a small raise over the $1.23 million he made last season. It's hard to argue he deserved a bigger one, as he allowed 15 runs in 14 innings last year while posting a 9:8 K:BB before being shut down with a fractured rib.