Gsellman allowed two hits and allowed the tying run to score to blow the save Thursday against the Nationals.

Gsellman entered the game with runners on first and third with no outs in the eighth inning, and ultimately allowed both of the inherited runners to score to blow his seventh save of the season. However, prior to this hiccup, Gsellman had converted nine consecutive opportunities so he should continue to see the majority of the team's save chances to close the season.