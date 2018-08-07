Mets' Robert Gsellman: Bypassed for save again
Gsellman picked up his 11th hold of the season in Monday's win over the Reds, allowing one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out two.
The outing wasn't as effective as the box score would indicate, as Gsellman entered a 6-2 game with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning and promptly gave up a two-run single to Eugenio Suarez before striking out Mason Williams to end the rally. It's clear at this point Mets manager Mickey Callaway prefers Gsellman in a highest-leverage role rather than exclusively as a ninth-inning man, so even though there aren't any other obvious closing options in the team's bullpen right now, don't expect the right-hander to suddenly begin racking up a lot of saves.
