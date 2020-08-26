Gsellman is a candidate to start Thursday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Gsellman hasn't pitched since Aug. 17 due to postponements tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. If he does get the ball first Thursday, the right-hander likely won't pitch deep into the game as he's still building up to a starter's workload. Across three outings this season, Gsellman has struck out four batters and allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks across 4.2 innings.
