Mets' Robert Gsellman: Collects sixth hold Sunday
Gsellman allowed one hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings to pick up his sixth hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Yankees.
With the Mets' bullpen in disarray and the team trying to snap an eight-game losing streak, manager Mickey Callaway elected to take no chances in protecting a 2-0 lead, using his best reliever in the seventh and eighth innings rather than saving Gsellman for the ninth. Jeurys Familia (shoulder) is currently on a rehab assignment and is expected back within the next week, but while he's out Gsellman still seems the most likely candidate for saves despite his usage Sunday.
