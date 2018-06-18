Mets' Robert Gsellman: Collects third save Sunday
Gsellman struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Sunday to pick up his third save of the season in a win over the Diamondbacks.
Manager Mickey Callaway suggested after Jeurys Familia was reinstated from the disabled list that he "wouldn't be afraid" to use him in the ninth inning right away, but instead he called upon Familia in the eighth with the Mets down by a run, and then turned to Gsellman to close things out after the team rallied in the top of the ninth. In all likelihood Familia will regain closing duties soon enough, but Gsellman's solid numbers (2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB in 42 innings) could keep him in the picture, especially if Familia continues to struggle as he did Sunday.
