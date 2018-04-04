Gsellman could be a part of a likely bullpen game for the Mets on April 11 in Miami, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Seth Lugo, who was outstanding in two innings of relief Tuesday, is the other name to keep an eye on as a potential starter in that game, with the other pitcher likely piggybacking the start. Jason Vargas (hand) could join the rotation April 13, and if that happens, Lugo and Gsellman would return to full-time long relief roles. Gsellman has struck out four batters while surrendering two hits in 1.2 innings of relief this year, and could develop into a quality ratio/strikeout play in deeper leagues.