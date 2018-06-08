Gsellman could see save chances with Jeurys Familia landing on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder soreness.

Since a four-run hiccup May 2, Gsellman has been quite good, posting a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 20.2 innings. He's also racked up a couple saves in that span, seemingly putting him next in line for save chances behind Familia. AJ Ramos (shoulder) was brought in last season to fortify the back end, but he was a mess before landing on the DL, and Anthony Swarzak just returned from a DL stint of his own. Seth Lugo, meanwhile, has been thrust into starting duty.