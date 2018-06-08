Mets' Robert Gsellman: Could see save chances
Gsellman could see save chances with Jeurys Familia landing on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder soreness.
Since a four-run hiccup May 2, Gsellman has been quite good, posting a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 20.2 innings. He's also racked up a couple saves in that span, seemingly putting him next in line for save chances behind Familia. AJ Ramos (shoulder) was brought in last season to fortify the back end, but he was a mess before landing on the DL, and Anthony Swarzak just returned from a DL stint of his own. Seth Lugo, meanwhile, has been thrust into starting duty.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Picks up second save Wednesday•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Could start second game of Monday's doubleheader•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Picks up first save•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Gets win in extra innings Friday•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Dominant again in relief•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Could be part of April 11 bullpen game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart