Gsellman (triceps) is a candidate for the Mets' starting rotation in 2020, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 26-year-old's ERA rose to 4.66 with a 60:23 K:BB over 63.2 innings in 2019, but general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said both Gsellman and Seth Lugo are candidates to start next season depending on who the Mets sign in free agency. Lugo would be the more likely candidate given his recent success out of the bullpen and past production as a starter. However, Gsellman also has experience as a starter, recording a 4.44 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP over 2016 and 2017, when he made 29 starts.

