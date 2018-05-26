Gsellman is an option to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, but he won't be stretched out if he does get the assignment, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway has apparently been paying attention to what the Rays have been up to, and he's considering deploying Gsellman or Seth Lugo for an abbreviated "start" much like the ones Sergei Romo has been making. Lugo seems the more likely candidate of the two, however, as Gsellman has become a key part of the late-inning mix in front of closer Jeurys Familia. If either of them do get the nod, don't expect them to pitch more than 2-3 innings, making it impossible for them to pick up a win and limiting their fantasy appeal for the day.