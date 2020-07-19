Gsellman has been shut down from throwing off a mound for the past couple days due to right triceps tightness, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The injury doesn't appear overly severe since the 27-year-old has continued playing catch, but it's still a troublesome development with less than a week until Opening Day. Gsellman posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB over 63.2 innings during 2019 before suffering a partially torn right triceps in August. It remains unclear if the current injury is related to the one suffered last year.