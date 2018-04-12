Gsellman struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning during Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins to pick up his second hold of the season.

Squeezed out of the rotation mix in the spring, Gsellman has instead been dominant out of the bullpen for the Mets, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through six appearances and seven innings. It would likely take a couple of injuries to get him in contention for the closer spot, but in fantasy leagues where setup men with big strikeout rates have value, Gsellman should be rostered.