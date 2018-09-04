Gsellman allowed two hits and a run but managed to record the save Monday against the Dodgers.

Gsellman entered the game in the ninth inning with a three-run lead but allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base. While he surrendered an earned run on a sacrifice fly, Gsellman managed to induce Matt Kemp to ground into a game-ending double play. He now has 10 saves on the season and has converted the team's last three saves. That makes it likely that he has emerged as the Mets primary closer to end the season and should rack up a few saves as a result.