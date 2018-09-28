Gsellman struck out one while earning the save Thursday, hitting a batter and allowing a hit in a scoreless inning in the win over Atlanta.

The 25-year-old allowed a leadoff single to Kurt Suzuki and later hit Adam Duvall but managed to finish off the game before giving up a run. Gsellman is now 13-for-20 in save chances and has been anything but consistent this season for the Mets.