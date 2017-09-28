Gsellman (8-7) held the Braves to a single run on six hits and a walk over six innings en route to a 7-1 win Wednesday. He struck out four.

This was a hard season for Gsellman, but at least he was able to finish on a strong note even if his final numbers -- a 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 82:42 K:BB over 119.2 innings -- can best be described as fantasy poison. He'll have the whole offseason now to figure out where things went wrong in 2017.