Gsellman gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

The right-hander was effective in this one, but he's been tagged for runs in three of his five appearances so far. More encouraging is his 5:0 K:BB through five innings -- if Gsellman continues to command the strike zone in that fashion, he'll quickly chip away at his 5.40 ERA and position himself for a key role in the Mets' bullpen.