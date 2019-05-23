Mets' Robert Gsellman: Extends scoreless streak
Gsellman struck out one in a perfect seventh inning during Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
With his team in a 1-0 hole, Gsellman breezed through the bottom of the Nats' order on seven pitches (five strikes). The right-hander has turned in eight straight scoreless appearances, posting a 12:5 K:BB over 12 innings during that stretch, and he now sports a 2.48 ERA and 1.17 WHIP on the season. Gsellman isn't seeing the highest-leverage work -- he has zero wins or saves and only three holds through 21 appearances -- but his current form could move him into the setup crew for the Mets in the near future.
