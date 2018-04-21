Mets' Robert Gsellman: Gets win in extra innings Friday
Gsellman ran his record to 2-0 in Friday's extra-inning win over the Braves, tossing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three.
Since losing out on a rotation spot this spring, Gsellman has emerged as a key component in a stacked Mets bullpen. The right-hander now sports a 2.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 12.1 innings over 10 appearances, and his two wins and supplemented by three holds. With versatile, but still dominant, long relievers becoming all the rage around MLB thanks to the Astros' success with pitchers in that role, Gsellman could be the latest arm to offer big strikeout numbers and plus ratios from the bullpen.
