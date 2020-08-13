Gsellman allowed three runs on four hits over two innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Tuesday. He struck out one batter.

Juan Soto tagged Gsellman for a three-run homer in the first inning, though the Mets did even more damage against opposing starter Anibal Sanchez in the bottom of the frame. Gsellman was making his first start since 2017 and will have to build up on the job after missing the start of the season with a triceps injury, with the Mets down several pitchers in the starting rotation. He threw only 33 pitches Wednesday.