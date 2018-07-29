Mets' Robert Gsellman: Gives up two runs in non-save situation
Gsellman gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one in one inning in a non-save situation Saturday against the Pirates.
He took the ball in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Pirates leading 3-0, and proceeded to dig an even bigger hole for his team. Gsellman had recorded just two outs (on July 25) since July 23, so it seems like the Mets just wanted to get him some work. The Mets are expected to go forward with Gsellman and Anthony Swarzak getting save chances, but both are pretty flimsy options relative to the rest of the closers in baseball.
