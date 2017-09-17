Mets' Robert Gsellman: Goes seven strong for win
Gsellman (7-7) allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out three batters through seven innings in a winning effort against the Braves on Sunday.
It's been a strong late-season stretch for Gsellman, as he's now allowed just 11 earned runs over 32.2 innings through his past six starts. However, he still sports an underwhelming 4.92 FIP and 6.1 K/9 for the season and projects to make his next start against Washington at Citi Field. Gsellman checks out as a risky start against the Nationals in most settings.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Struggles with control in loss to Cubs•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Notches rain-shortened complete-game win•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Will start Wednesday against Phillies•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Tagged for six runs•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Limits D-backs through 6.1 innings•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...