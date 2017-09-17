Gsellman (7-7) allowed an unearned run on three hits while striking out three batters through seven innings in a winning effort against the Braves on Sunday.

It's been a strong late-season stretch for Gsellman, as he's now allowed just 11 earned runs over 32.2 innings through his past six starts. However, he still sports an underwhelming 4.92 FIP and 6.1 K/9 for the season and projects to make his next start against Washington at Citi Field. Gsellman checks out as a risky start against the Nationals in most settings.