Mets' Robert Gsellman: Grabs fifth save
Gsellman picked up his fifth save of the season Friday, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and two walks over two innings while striking out two in a 7-5 win over the Yankees.
Jeurys Familia was kept off the mound with a deal to Oakland apparently imminent, forcing Gsellman into a multi-inning save. Once Familia is officially a member of the A's, look for Gsellman to officially assume the closer role for the Mets.
