Gsellman picked up his fifth save of the season Friday, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and two walks over two innings while striking out two in a 7-5 win over the Yankees.

Jeurys Familia was kept off the mound with a deal to Oakland apparently imminent, forcing Gsellman into a multi-inning save. Once Familia is officially a member of the A's, look for Gsellman to officially assume the closer role for the Mets.