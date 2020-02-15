Gsellman is fully recovered from the torn lat that ended his 2019 season early, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports. "I am healthy and I am feeling great," Gsellman said Friday

The right-hander thinks he could have returned to the mound in September, but the club elected not to rush him back into action. The Mets' offseason additions of Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha have closed the door on any chance Gsellman might have had on getting stretched out as a starter in camp, but he could still be a useful middle relief or set-up arm after posting a K% north of 20 percent each of the last two years.