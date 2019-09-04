Gsellman (triceps) played catch Wednesday and remains hopeful to pitch again this season, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

After the Mets revealed in late August that Gsellman was contending with a partially torn right triceps, the expectation was that the team would shut him down for the season. That still seems to be the most likely outcome, but Gsellman hasn't thrown in the towel just yet. Assuming his triceps responds well to throwing off flat ground, he'll likely advance to mound work next week and target a return from the injured list in late September.

