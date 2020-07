Gsellman (triceps) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This news comes after Gsellman was shut down from throwing last week due to right triceps tightness. Fortunately it doesn't sound like the issue is anything overly serious; the expectation is that the right-hander will be ready to go about a week into the season following a brief stay on the shelf. Once healthy, the 27-year-old should assume a prominent spot in the Mets' bullpen.