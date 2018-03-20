Mets' Robert Gsellman: Likely to open in bullpen
Gsellman is likely to open the season in the Mets' bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With relievers Hansel Robles and Rafael Montero posting spring ERAs of 9 or above, the Mets could turn to Gsellman and Seth Lugo to fill out their bullpen. Gsellman has just four major-league relief appearances to his name, but it's possible his stuff will play up in the pen. Whether or not it does, he's likely to make at least a handful of starts this season when other Mets' starters get injured.
