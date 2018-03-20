Gsellman is likely to open the season in the Mets' bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With relievers Hansel Robles and Rafael Montero posting spring ERAs of 9 or above, the Mets could turn to Gsellman and Seth Lugo to fill out their bullpen. Gsellman has just four major-league relief appearances to his name, but it's possible his stuff will play up in the pen. Whether or not it does, he's likely to make at least a handful of starts this season when other Mets' starters get injured.