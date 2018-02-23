Gsellman is likely to start the season in the bullpen, NJ.com reports.

Every team needs more than just five starters, especially the Mets, given their high amount of injury-prone pitchers, so it's likely Gsellman will make some starts this season regardless of where he opens the year. When everyone is healthy, though, Gsellman is behind Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler and possibly Seth Lugo for the fifth starter job. The 24-year-old righty struggled to a 5.19 ERA in 119.2 innings last year and could be better suited to the pen, where his velocity can increase in shorter outings.