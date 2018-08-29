Mets' Robert Gsellman: Likely unavailable Wednesday
Gsellman (illness) returned to the team prior to Wednesday's game but manager Mickey Callaway is uncertain if he will be able to pitch, "He's going to be a little weak, (he) hasn't eaten in a couple days," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Gsellman was unavailable Tuesday due to strep throat, and though he's back in the clubhouse, it doesn't look like he's healthy enough to pitch at the moment. There's obviously a chance that his condition will improve over the next few hours, but it's best to stay away from the right-hander until he's fully recovered. Look for Seth Lugo and Jerry Blevins to be utilized in any save opportunities if Gsellman is unable to pitch.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Out with strep throat•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Locks down eighth save•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Notches save vs. Yankees•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Bypassed for save again•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Takes over as closer for injured Swarzak•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Snags sixth save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....