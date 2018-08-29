Gsellman (illness) returned to the team prior to Wednesday's game but manager Mickey Callaway is uncertain if he will be able to pitch, "He's going to be a little weak, (he) hasn't eaten in a couple days," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Gsellman was unavailable Tuesday due to strep throat, and though he's back in the clubhouse, it doesn't look like he's healthy enough to pitch at the moment. There's obviously a chance that his condition will improve over the next few hours, but it's best to stay away from the right-hander until he's fully recovered. Look for Seth Lugo and Jerry Blevins to be utilized in any save opportunities if Gsellman is unable to pitch.